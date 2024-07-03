14,640 Shares in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on GCT. Roth Mkm increased their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at GigaCloud Technology
In other news, CEO Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,322,801.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GigaCloud Technology news, President Iman Aj Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,322,801.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,490,956 shares of company stock valued at $51,781,047. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 1.8 %
GCT stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73.
GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
