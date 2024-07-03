Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter valued at $4,285,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,451 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter worth about $406,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 21.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.08. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 45.80% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $111.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

