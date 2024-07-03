Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $248.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

