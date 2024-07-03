Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,102 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RSG opened at $193.16 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $196.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.