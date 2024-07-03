Clairvest Group Inc. Announces Annual Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:CVG)

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Shares of TSE:CVG opened at C$69.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.20 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.23. Clairvest Group has a 52 week low of C$68.65 and a 52 week high of C$87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported C$1.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$34.93 million during the quarter.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

