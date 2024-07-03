Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$77.61 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$64.82 and a 1 year high of C$87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$77.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.78. The company has a market cap of C$74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.