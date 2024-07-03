Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (LZRFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on August 29th

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0577 per share on Thursday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Localiza Rent a Car Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LZRFY opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. Localiza Rent a Car has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02.
Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Localiza Rent a Car
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Savvy Investors’ Rate Cut Portfolio: Bonds, Small Caps, Energy
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Generac Holdings Stock: Mixed Signals Leave Investors Uncertain
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Analysts and Earnings Propel the S&P 500’s Continuous Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Localiza Rent a Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Localiza Rent a Car and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.