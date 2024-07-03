Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (LZRFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on August 29th

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0577 per share on Thursday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Localiza Rent a Car Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LZRFY opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. Localiza Rent a Car has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services.

