Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2574 per share on Thursday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Séché Environnement’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Séché Environnement Price Performance
OTCMKTS SECVY opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Séché Environnement has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30.
Séché Environnement Company Profile
