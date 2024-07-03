Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (AMNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0363 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance

AMNF opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $175.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.37. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 14.56%.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

