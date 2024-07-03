Dollarama Inc. (DOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Dollarama Stock Up 1.0 %

Dollarama stock opened at C$126.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$122.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$109.28. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$84.19 and a 1-year high of C$129.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89. The company has a market cap of C$35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. In related news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 2,811 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.04, for a total transaction of C$343,051.07. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00. Insiders sold 127,886 shares of company stock worth $15,226,504 over the last three months. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOL. National Bank Financial raised shares of Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollarama from C$124.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$125.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DOL

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.