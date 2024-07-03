Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on July 19th

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Helios Technologies has a payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.83.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.