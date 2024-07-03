Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.
Toll Brothers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years. Toll Brothers has a payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $13.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.
Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $111.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.04. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $135.37.
Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers
In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,670 shares of company stock worth $2,586,315 over the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Argus raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TOL
Toll Brothers Company Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Toll Brothers
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Savvy Investors’ Rate Cut Portfolio: Bonds, Small Caps, Energy
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Generac Holdings Stock: Mixed Signals Leave Investors Uncertain
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Analysts and Earnings Propel the S&P 500’s Continuous Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.