Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Toll Brothers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years. Toll Brothers has a payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $13.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $111.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.04. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,670 shares of company stock worth $2,586,315 over the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Argus raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

