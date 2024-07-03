Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) to Issue Dividend of $1.15

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.1455 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Postal Savings Bank of China’s previous dividend of $0.63.
Postal Savings Bank of China Price Performance
PSTVY stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.
Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile
