General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.42

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 1.42 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

General Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $16.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.7 %

GD opened at $285.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.32. The company has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics has a one year low of $211.94 and a one year high of $302.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.56.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

