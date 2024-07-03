Lido Staked Matic Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13,185.09 (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked Matic has a market capitalization of $99.82 million and $13,185.09 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Lido Staked Matic

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 162,897,374 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 162,897,051.18780887. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.6271198 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $18,514.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

