Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases New Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Stock Up 1.4 %

ASML stock opened at $1,047.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,077.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $967.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $911.02.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

