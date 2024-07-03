21,390 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,390 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $168.37 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.56 and a 200 day moving average of $162.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

