MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 55,508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,023,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 2.2 %

ULTA opened at $393.02 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $391.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.93.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.