MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes $1.04 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,577 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE CFG opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CFG. Argus raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get Our Latest Report on CFG

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.