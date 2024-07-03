MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 128,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,333.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Macquarie downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

