Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $156,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,577,847,000 after purchasing an additional 133,821 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in KLA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,469,000 after acquiring an additional 386,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,728,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,496,000 after acquiring an additional 117,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $839.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $767.02 and its 200-day moving average is $685.50. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $876.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,861 shares of company stock worth $16,795,913 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

