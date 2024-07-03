Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

WMB opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

