Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 90 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $295,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $261.23 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.67 and its 200 day moving average is $257.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.