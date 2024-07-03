Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

