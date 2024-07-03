Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $225.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

