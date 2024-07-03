Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Holdings in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Free Report) by 5,326.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,303 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FMQQ opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 million, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The FMQQ Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FMQQ index. The fund is a passively managed fund that invests in internet and e-commerce companies from emerging and frontier markets. FMQQ was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by FMQQ.

