Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 20 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 39,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $563.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $471.93 and a one year high of $569.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $540.55 and a 200 day moving average of $542.71.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

