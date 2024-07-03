ELIS Price Tops $0.0449 on Major Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $8.99 million and approximately $107,759.48 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009743 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,245.23 or 1.00016886 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001016 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012726 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00078194 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04364587 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $80,048.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

