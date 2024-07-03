Creditcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $171.16 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Creditcoin has a market cap of $171.16 million and $14.06 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001460 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

