WINkLink Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. WINkLink has a total market cap of $89.83 million and approximately $21.20 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.0000906 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $19,397,011.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

