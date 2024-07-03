Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SDGR. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Schrödinger stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). The company had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 75.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at about $3,810,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 75.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 64,489 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 9.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 24,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

