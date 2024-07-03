The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to Hold

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $36.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $11.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $39.50 EPS.

GS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $486.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $443.78.

GS opened at $465.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $450.78 and its 200-day moving average is $411.69. The stock has a market cap of $150.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

