Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 733 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after purchasing an additional 840,304 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

