Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,113,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 97.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 91.5% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 339,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,306,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD opened at $250.92 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.