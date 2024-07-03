Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 399 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 100.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $495,387,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,869,000 after buying an additional 703,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,597,000 after buying an additional 251,289 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 389,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,507,000 after buying an additional 211,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 424,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,133,000 after buying an additional 210,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $182.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.73 and a 200 day moving average of $199.95. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.18.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

