Rockwood Strategic (RKW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Rockwood Strategic (LON:RKW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Rockwood Strategic Stock Performance
Shares of LON RKW opened at GBX 265.92 ($3.36) on Wednesday. Rockwood Strategic has a one year low of GBX 160 ($2.02) and a one year high of GBX 278 ($3.52). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 259.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 225.80.
Rockwood Strategic Company Profile
