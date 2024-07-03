Rockwood Strategic (RKW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Rockwood Strategic (LON:RKW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Rockwood Strategic Stock Performance

Shares of LON RKW opened at GBX 265.92 ($3.36) on Wednesday. Rockwood Strategic has a one year low of GBX 160 ($2.02) and a one year high of GBX 278 ($3.52). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 259.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 225.80.

Get Rockwood Strategic alerts:

Rockwood Strategic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Gresham House Strategic plc specializes in PIPE, pre-IPO, growth and acquisition, recovery capital investments. The fund invests in financial services, media, information and communication technology, digital information and technology, healthcare, and life sciences. It prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom and Europe and can also co-invest outside Europe with local venture capital firms.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwood Strategic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwood Strategic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.