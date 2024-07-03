JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.76 on September 2nd

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.76 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 217.30 ($2.75) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £180.79 million, a P/E ratio of -428.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 232.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 217.04. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 189 ($2.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 291 ($3.68).

About JPMorgan China Growth & Income

Read More

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

