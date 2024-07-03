JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.76 on September 2nd

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.76 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan China Growth & Income Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 217.30 ($2.75) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £180.79 million, a P/E ratio of -428.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 232.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 217.04. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 189 ($2.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 291 ($3.68).
About JPMorgan China Growth & Income
