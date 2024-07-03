JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JSGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.40 on August 16th

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 296.80 ($3.75) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 283.74 ($3.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 323 ($4.09). The firm has a market cap of £161.04 million, a PE ratio of 3,687.50 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 296 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 305.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Does BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Have More Room to Grow?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Altimmune Stock: Is Its GLP-1 Drug the Next Ozempic Killer?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.