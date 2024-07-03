JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JSGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.40 on August 16th

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 296.80 ($3.75) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 283.74 ($3.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 323 ($4.09). The firm has a market cap of £161.04 million, a PE ratio of 3,687.50 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 296 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 305.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

