Real Estate Investors Plc (RLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Real Estate Investors Stock Performance

Shares of RLE stock opened at GBX 36.54 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £63.52 million, a PE ratio of -730.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39. Real Estate Investors has a 52-week low of GBX 27.01 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 37.80 ($0.48).

Insider Activity

In other Real Estate Investors news, insider Marcus Daly purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £92,500 ($116,999.75). In other Real Estate Investors news, insider Paul Bassi purchased 107,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £38,579.40 ($48,797.62). Also, insider Marcus Daly purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £92,500 ($116,999.75). Insiders own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

