Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on August 30th

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Custodian Property Income REIT Trading Up 0.4 %

Custodian Property Income REIT stock opened at GBX 74.10 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 75.94. The company has a market cap of £326.67 million, a P/E ratio of -616.67 and a beta of 0.21. Custodian Property Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 63.80 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 94.90 ($1.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45.

Custodian Property Income REIT Company Profile

See Also

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

