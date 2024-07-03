Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on August 30th

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Custodian Property Income REIT Trading Up 0.4 %
Custodian Property Income REIT stock opened at GBX 74.10 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 75.94. The company has a market cap of £326.67 million, a P/E ratio of -616.67 and a beta of 0.21. Custodian Property Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 63.80 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 94.90 ($1.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45.
Custodian Property Income REIT Company Profile
