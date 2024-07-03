BlackRock Latin American (BRLA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Latin American Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock Latin American stock opened at GBX 349.50 ($4.42) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £102.93 million, a PE ratio of 240.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 372.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 397.74. BlackRock Latin American has a one year low of GBX 338.99 ($4.29) and a one year high of GBX 462 ($5.84).
BlackRock Latin American Company Profile
