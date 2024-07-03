Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,937 shares of company stock worth $113,123,232 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $656.22 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $444.19 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $183.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $619.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.80 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.91.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

