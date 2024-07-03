Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 10 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at AutoZone
In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AutoZone Price Performance
AZO opened at $2,867.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,891.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,866.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $34.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AutoZone
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
