Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 18,460 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,460 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance
GNMA opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.20.
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
