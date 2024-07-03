DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 17th

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE DLY opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
