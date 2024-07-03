DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 31st

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

DBL stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

