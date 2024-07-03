MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MMD opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $17.26.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

