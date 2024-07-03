MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE MMD opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $17.26.
