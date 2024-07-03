American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $11.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE AFG opened at $122.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.99. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $137.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,204. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

