Principal Value ETF (PY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on July 3rd

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.263 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Principal Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Principal Value ETF stock opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.73. Principal Value ETF has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $63.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.15.
Principal Value ETF Company Profile
