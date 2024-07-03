Principal Value ETF (PY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on July 3rd

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.263 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Principal Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Principal Value ETF stock opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.73. Principal Value ETF has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $63.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Principal Value ETF alerts:

Principal Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.