Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2024

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSETGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Principal Quality ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PSET opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 million, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average is $65.12. Principal Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $69.21.

About Principal Quality ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET)

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.