Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Principal Quality ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PSET opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 million, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average is $65.12. Principal Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $69.21.

Get Principal Quality ETF alerts:

About Principal Quality ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.